Milwaukee Bucks hit first in these playoffs. And he did it with drama to be able to defeat the Miami Heat (109-107), which showed that they are not in the final rounds as mere spectators. They won, we continue, thanks to a genius from Khris Middleton: scored the winning basket with 0.5 seconds left. It was a beautiful and difficult action, a shot at medium distance with several defenders on top. The forward finished as the game’s top scorer with 27 points for that success.

It was the final point to a duel that reached extra time and left, again, many doubts about the effectiveness of Budenholzer in this part of the season. Plan A is what it is, Antetokounmpo. If it fails (as has often been the case in the past), the B remains a mystery. We will see.

The game was enjoyed for 40 minutes. Always matched. Nobody took a step forward to go far on the scoreboard … or did not let him (you choose). The next 13, with the extra time included, a can and do not want from both teams. A mess of nerves. One failure after another. From the triple and from the personal. It was maddening.

A nervous end of the game

With eight minutes to go to the end of the fourth quarter, the scoreboard looked a tie at 86. Three later, at 90. And the visits to the person line began until the tie at 99 before the extension. Antetokounmpo had a lot of fault, who gave an incomprehensible recital: he missed a fourth of his seven attempts from the personal in the final five minutes of the fourth period. One of his mistakes, moreover, came due to an infraction: he exceeded the 10-second limit to shoot.

Fail after failure that left Jimmy Butler the option of leading the match to extra time (99-99). The Miami guard scored 17 points, but was horrible in the shot with a 4 of 22 (2/9 from the triple). Anteto he did not walk far: 26 points, 10/27 (0/3 of three). The Heat clung to the playoff version of Goran Dragic (25) and Robinson’s frac-shooter style (24 points with 7 3-pointers, a franchise record in the postseason) to resist and dream of the first. It didn’t do much good. Milwaukee stole their hopes.