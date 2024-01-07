After Chelsea's recent victory in the FA Cup against Preston and Middlesbrough's defeat in the same competition against Aston Villa, the match on the 9th promises a Chelsea that wants to continue in that completely ascending dynamic of a team that continues to win easily to the smaller or lower level clubs, and to a Middlesbrough that needs a victory to avoid having lost 4 of what would be their last 5 games.
Furthermore, the fact of playing at home, in Middlesbrough, gives them extra strength that they will possibly miss if they do not perform as they should on the 23rd when they go to play the second leg at Stamford Bridge. And the fact is that the defeat by only 1-0 against Aston Villa, which since Emery's arrival has been the second best team in the entire Premier, gives reason to trust that at least in the first leg something can be done to hold on to the play off.
Where is Middlesbrough vs Chelsea played?
Date: Tuesday January 9
Place: Middlesbrough, England
Stadium: Riverside Stadium
Hour: 9:00 p.m. (Spain), 4:00 p.m. (Argentina), 2:00 p.m. (Mexico)
Referee: Samuel Barrett
VAR: To be confirmed
How can you watch Middlesbrough vs Chelsea on television in Spain?
DAZN
For more Premier League news
How can you watch Middlesbrough vs Chelsea on television in Argentina?
Star+
How can you watch Middlesbrough vs Chelsea on television in Mexico?
ESPN, Star+
How can you watch Middlesbrough vs Chelsea on television in the United States?
ESPN+
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Preston
|
4-0 victory
|
FA Cup
|
Luton
|
Victory 2-3
|
Premier League
|
Crystal Palace
|
Victory 2-3
|
Premier League
|
Wolves
|
Defeat 2-1
|
Premier League
|
Newcastle
|
Victory 1(4)-1(2)
|
EFL Cup
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Aston Villa
|
Defeat 0-1
|
FA Cup
|
Coventry City
|
Defeat 1-3
|
championship
|
HuddersfieldEdit
|
Victory 1-2
|
championship
|
Rotherham
|
Defeat 1-0
|
championship
|
West Bromwich Albion
|
1-0 victory
|
championship
Pochettino's team arrives sweetly and having recovered a good version of many players, if we add to that that Streling has scored again and Broja is already at the level that was required of him after his long injury, it seems that the Blues only need Good news is coming for this match.
On the other hand, on the other hand, quite the opposite, Michael Carrick's men still have a lot of homework to do in these 3 days to face another Premier team having lost against one today. Saving only two places in the Championship against Preston that has just been beaten by the blues, they must do things very or very well to not consider the tie lost and over in the first leg.
Middlesbrough:Tom Glover; Rav van den Berg, Dael Fry, Matthew Clarke, Lukas Engel; Jonathan Howson, Daniel Barlaser; Isaiah Jones, Morgan Rogers, Sam Greenwood; Josh Coburn.
Chelsea: Dorde Petrovic; Bad Taste, Axel Disasi, Levi Colwill, Ian Maatsen; Moisés Caicedo, Enzo Fernández; Noni Madueke, Cole Palmer, Christopher Nkunku; Alfie Gilchrist.
Middlesbrough 0 – 2 Chelsea. Knowing that it is a two-way duel, it is very possible that the London club will not bring out all the heavy artillery and reserve for a possible more intense second leg duel or even to place confidence in some minor weights in the squad, so it is not It boasts a very bulky result.
