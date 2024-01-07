Furthermore, the fact of playing at home, in Middlesbrough, gives them extra strength that they will possibly miss if they do not perform as they should on the 23rd when they go to play the second leg at Stamford Bridge. And the fact is that the defeat by only 1-0 against Aston Villa, which since Emery's arrival has been the second best team in the entire Premier, gives reason to trust that at least in the first leg something can be done to hold on to the play off.

Place: Middlesbrough, England Stadium: Riverside Stadium Hour: 9:00 p.m. (Spain), 4:00 p.m. (Argentina), 2:00 p.m. (Mexico) Referee: Samuel Barrett VAR: To be confirmed

On the other hand, on the other hand, quite the opposite, Michael Carrick's men still have a lot of homework to do in these 3 days to face another Premier team having lost against one today. Saving only two places in the Championship against Preston that has just been beaten by the blues, they must do things very or very well to not consider the tie lost and over in the first leg.