After a reprimand from her teacher, a middle school student threw herself out of the window: it happened in Rapallo

A shocking episode happened in Rapallo, a municipality of Genoa. A middle school student she threw herself out the window, after a scolding from her teacher.

It is currently located hospitalized in serious condition at the Gaslini hospital in Genoa. According to an initial reconstruction carried out thanks to the testimonies, the middle school student of the comprehensive school of Rapallo would have fallen, after being voluntarily thrownfrom his classroom window.

The twelve-year-old had quarreled with a classmate and for this, the teacher had scolded her, threatening to put her a note. The teacher then continued her lesson, not imagining that the student could have made such a gesture. Towards the end of the hour, she has opened the window and has overtaken.

The teacher immediately intervened and has tried to keep itbut the student managed to free herself and threw herself, falling about 6 meters.

Schoolmates are still upset, they have witnessed the whole scene.

The authorities immediately arrived at the school and started the investigation. It would appear that the 12-year-old was not bullied by classmates. It is not clear why she decided to take such an extreme step. The investigators have confiscated his smartphonehoping to find useful items.

The middle school student did not reveal the reason for her action

The middle school student is currently hospitalized in the Gaslini hospital in Genoa and has already been questioned by the police. She has suffered several fractures. Doctors said his life was not in danger.

His statements would have confirmed the voluntary gesturebut the girl would not have explained the reason for her gesture.

The news quickly spread to all who know about it. Incredulous family members, classmates and the same teacher who tried to save her. No one can figure out what prompted her to take one like that drastic decision.

There will be new updates following the investigation by the authorities.