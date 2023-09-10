Home page politics

From: Vera Kraft

Teacher with school class (symbolic image). © Cavan Images/Imago

A middle school in Bavaria changed its entire pedagogical concept – despite an unenthusiastic school inspectorate. Now she has been nominated for the German School Prize for the second time.

One class, one teacher, one book – this concept was no longer convincing at the Eichendorff School in Middle Franconia. 400 students attend the middle school in Erlangen, more than two thirds have a migration background, 35 percent come from families that receive social benefits. “We wanted to make the Eichendorff School a more educationally appropriate place,” says headmaster Helmut Klemm about the changes his schools have undergone over the past eight years. His ideas were sometimes met with skepticism by the school administration, and Klemm describes the collaboration as “changeable.” The school didn’t let that stop them.

As a first step, the Eichendorff School switched to full-day schooling in the 2015/16 school year. This was still a rarity in Bavaria, so the offer initially only started for two fifth graders. All students now come full time. If you only want half-day, you have to go to one of the other two middle schools in Erlangen.

More individual learning

The all-day school should be more than just a care offer: an educational place. “We wanted a clear concept,” says Klemm. Instead of 30 hours of lessons per week, 37 were suddenly available and the question arose: What do you do with this extra time? “It was important to us to structure the day clearly and to question the core business,” says the headmaster.

In traditional teaching there is a pattern F that is applied equally to all students. The result is not surprising for Klemm: lots of bored eighth graders who don’t feel like doing math. “We know from neurobiology that learning is a very individual process,” says Klemm. He therefore drew on knowledge of reform pedagogy and was inspired, for example, by the pedagogical concept of the Evangelical School Berlin Center.

Lessons in math rooms and learning offices

The result of the gradual change over several years is a new form of learning. Three pillars shape the lessons: First of all, emphasis was placed on teaching math differently. In the math rooms, three educators now look after students in grades five and six who are developing their knowledge independently. The concept is strongly based on Montessori.

From the seventh grade onwards there are also so-called learning offices for math, German and English. Here, too, the children should learn independently, with people always available to answer questions. Classic lessons only take place as a supplement – for example to practice speaking in English. The third pillar means more project teaching. This includes, for example, taking part in Frei Day, in which students are supposed to spend four hours each week on their own initiative and working on future-related projects. This initiative already exists in 111 schools nationwide.

Positive conclusion from practice

If you believe Headmaster Klemm, these open forms of teaching are well received by the children. Many people enjoy learning math for the first time, he says. In Bavaria-wide comparison tests, his students perform better than at other middle schools. And the staff also joins in. “Sure, there are doubters. But many were hoping for change.”

The school administration, on the other hand, was not very enthusiastic – at least at the beginning. She is said to have complained that it was “negligent” to give such a difficult group of students so much freedom. These students need orderly, close supervision. “We now know: This is nonsense,” says Klemm. Children and young people would develop much better if they were trusted to do something. “Too much revolves around grades,” says Klemm. It can also be a soccer tournament where children can develop their potential and learn to live together respectfully.

Rethinking school administration

How the cooperation with the school administration went depended heavily on the responsible school councils. Some would have insisted that Klemm not deviate from the school rules. As a single middle school, however, you are not always on the radar of the school inspectorate. “So we were still able to do our own thing,” says the headmaster.

The first nomination for the school prize came in 2019 and the school supervision took positive notice. “As a result, the relationship has relaxed,” says Klemm. At the same time, a rethink has also taken place in the school administration: “We have not been preaching frontal teaching for a long time,” says Eduard Gradl, head of the department for education, teaching and quality assurance at primary and secondary schools in Central Franconia.

He praises the Eichendorff School as exemplary because it is “very creative and, above all, student-oriented.” “We support and support such schools,” emphasizes Gradl. There is actually a lot of freedom in how school life can be organized. “We just have to have a lot more courage to take advantage of these opportunities.”