Shaking walls and rattling windows: In Austria, the earth shook at night with a magnitude of 3.6. The earthquake service called for damage reports.

Graz – What a shock in the middle of the night: shortly before midnight on Monday (June 5), 44 kilometers north-west of Graz in Styria, the earth began to tremble. According to Geosphere Austria, the earthquake took place at 11:40 p.m. The epicenter was in the municipalities of Leoben and St. Michael, but the tremors were clearly felt in large parts of Styria in Austria.

In Austria, the earth trembled last night with a magnitude of 3.6. The epicenter of the earthquake was southwest of Leoben.

Middle of the night: strong earthquake shakes region in Austria

It was only at the end of May that storms swept across Austria and, after heavy rain and hail, caused Styria to sink in masses of water. The Austrian Seismological Service (Geosphere Austria) is now reporting a “strong earthquake” with tremors of magnitude 3.6.

“Really scary”: Earthquake in Austria tears population from sleep

As well as hundreds of reports on volcanodiscovery.com prove, the population in this area felt the tremors, some of them strong, and some of them were startled from their sleep by the shocks: “It was really scary”, “a feeling as if you were on the ship in a storm, left, right, floor lamp, Bed, curtain, everything moved with it,” say local residents. After that, the quake was also clearly perceptible in large parts of Styria.

Strong earthquake in Austria: earthquake service calls for damage reports

“With this strength, very slight damage, such as cracks in the plaster, cannot be ruled out,” said the Austrian Seismological Service in a report. Geosphere Austria has now called on the population to report appropriate damage. Reports can be made using the web form on the Earthquake Service websitevia the QuakeWatch Austria app or by post, addressed to the Austrian Seismological Service in Vienna.

Again and again earthquakes shake Europe. In the last seven days alone there have been loud volcanodiscovery.com nine quakes greater than magnitude 4, and 81 earthquakes between magnitude 3 and 4 were registered (as of June 6th). Most recently, mysterious tremors on the Baltic Sea island of Bornholm had caused unrest.

