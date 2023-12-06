Middle finger to Mancini: “Gravina sent it to you”. The former coach: ‘Goodbye? I left for…’

This summer Roberto Mancini said goodbye to the bench of the Italian national football team for Saudi Arabia, where, as coach, he will receive around 25 million euros per year for four years. The former national team coach admitted that he had made this decision not for economic reasons but for personal choices, adding to the comments on his choice also that the president of the FGC Gabriele Gravina had changed the staff to which he was linked. The press reports chased each other but the two protagonists never returned to the topic.

In the report broadcast on Tuesday 5 December, in prime time, on Italia 1, Stefano Corti met both of them to try to clarify things, between one controversy and another. When asked why Roberto Mancini had resigned, the president Gabriele Gravina replied to the correspondent’s microphones: «You have to ask Roberto Mancini this, at this moment I still can’t remove the bitterness I felt. I shared five years with Roberto and when you live five years of sensitivity, very strong emotions, a historic result, how can you deny everything? It would be an incredible defeat for me to think of having invested in a human relationship that then leaves nothing behind” – and he continues -, “we all have fragilities, he expressed some of them with some declarations, in my opinion, incorrect, I cannot take the bait and live by focusing only on those declarations.”

Corti asks him if it was true that Mancini had come to him several times to talk about the problems and why he wanted to leave the national team. Gravina explains: «No, Roberto and I have not talked about this issue, neither in the five years nor one minute before he wanted to present his resignation. Let’s say that he had moments of hesitation a few hours before sending the certified email.” Finally, the Hyena asks him if he felt betrayed by Mancini: «Betrayed, I don’t know, I repeat, I still can’t remove this bitterness. I believe he made a mistake in his methods, in his timing. I guarantee you that I would never have opposed it, because compared to proposals that I read in the press, this one certainly had to be accepted. He would not have remained with the same enthusiasm when faced with such a proposal.”

After Gravina Stefano Corti meets Roberto Mancini. «How am I now? It’s a bit tiring, it’s a bit different.” says the former coach, who also says a few words about Italy’s qualification: «This makes me very happy. They are all guys who deserved this, they had already had a great disappointment for the World Cup, then it is right that Italy can be there to defend the title.».

Then we move on to the discussion involving his personal choice to leave for Saudi Arabia. We read what Gravina declared, that with Spalletti Italy has turned a corner. – the correspondent tells him -. «But I’m happy», exclaims Mancini. Corti continues by saying that Gravina declared that he was upset by his decision, also because he would have done it from one day to the next.

Mancini explains: «I was disappointed too. Let’s say that after so many years, perhaps, sometimes, a decision had to be made. Maybe it’s a decision that should have been made a little earlier, but, at the same time, I can also understand that one could feel bad about it. I too was disappointed by many things, and with great regret because I would have stayed another ten years, if it had been possible. Something had changed compared to before, but can I say something? Too much has been said.” (He refers to the news that appeared in the press, ed.): «When there were serious newspapers, journalists, editors and owners of newspapers, true things were written, now a lot of nonsense is written. The things written are mostly nonsense: I left for many reasons.” So he didn’t go away for money, Corti urges him. «That is also one of the reasons», he concludes.

To make both of them smile, Stefano Corti gives Roberto Mancini a small reproduction of the work commonly known as Il Dito, by Maurizio Cattelan, by Gabriele Gravina.

The middle finger given to Mancini in the interview with Le Iene



