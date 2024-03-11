Middle East | Yemen: More than ten dead in US and British attacks

At least 17 attacks were reported in Yemen, which hit not only small villages, but also the port city of Hodeida and the port of Ras Issa.

At least 11 people have been killed in the attacks carried out by the United States and Britain in western Yemen, a representative of the internationally recognized government of Yemen told the news agency Reuters on Monday.

At least 17 attacks were reported in Yemen, which hit not only small villages, but also the port city of Hodeida and the port of Ras Issa, the Houthi al-Masirah television channel reported, according to Reuters. At least 14 people were wounded in the attacks.

United States and Britain have carried out strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen in response to Houthi attacks in the Red Sea.

Iran-backed Houthi rebels launched their attacks on shipping after Israel began its military operations in the Gaza Strip. The terrorist organization Hamas carried out a devastating attack on Israel in early October, after which Israel attacked Hamas-controlled Gaza.

The US has repelled several Houthi attacks in the Red Sea, but last week the Houthis managed to seriously damage a cargo ship in the Gulf of Aden. Three crew members died in the impact. It was reportedly the first time that Houthi rebels' attacks on ships in and around the Red Sea have caused casualties during the fighting in Gaza.

The Houthis have also managed to sink a cargo ship. The British-owned ship Rubymar, sailing under the flag of Belize, sank in the Red Sea at the beginning of March.