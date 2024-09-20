Saturday, September 21, 2024
Middle East | WSJ: U.S. officials don’t believe in Gaza truce under Biden

September 20, 2024
The magazine’s sources have two main reasons for their pessimism.

of the United States senior officials privately admit they do not expect Israel and Hamas to reach an agreement the president Joe Biden during the season, writes the newspaper The Wall Street Journal.

The magazine’s sources have two main reasons for their pessimism. The truce talks are troubled by disagreements over the number of people to be released in the prisoner exchange, but the situation is also complicated by the explosions of portable communication devices that took place in Lebanon this week.

The latter is seen as making full-scale war in the region more likely, which is believed to make diplomacy with Hamas more difficult.

