The US aircraft carrier USS Nimitz during an exercise in the Pacific, June 2, 2020 (US NAVY / MAXPPP)

It is one of the flagships and one of the symbols of the American army: the nuclear aircraft carrier Nimitz will leave the Arab-Persian Gulf region. With its 330 meters long and its 6,000 men, it is one of the 11 giant ships of the American Navy. He had been on mission for nearly 9 months, first off Somalia, then off Iran since September. It’s finish. The Pentagon announced Tuesday February 2 its withdrawal from what the United States calls “the zone of central command”, in other words the Middle East.

Lloyd Austin, the new Minister of Defense appointed by Joe Biden, says the ship is in need of maintenance and overhaul. And above all, he adds that “the United States has a sufficiently robust presence in the Middle East to respond to any attack“It is in fact a sign of appeasement sent to Iran, a signal to de-escalate after months of tension under the Trump administration.

It is a gesture of goodwill to be able to relaunch the nuclear negotiations afterwards because there is the urgency, it is the great international subject on the table of the new Biden team. Several clues suggest that contacts have started between the two capitals.

We must remember the current situation: since the United States left the Iranian nuclear agreement three years ago, the situation has deteriorated. The American economic sanctions have multiplied and in front Iran has accelerated its nuclear program well beyond the authorized limits, and does not seem very far from the capacity to acquire the atomic bomb. There is therefore an urgent need to defuse the process. Indirect contacts are engaged between Washington and Tehran. Via intermediaries, including several countries in the region, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar and Iraq, whose foreign minister is in Iran on Wednesday 3 February.

The contacts probably also take place via Europeans and via the UN. The first obstacle to overcome is to restore a climate of trust. It is in this context that we must look at the announcement of the withdrawal of the aircraft carrier Nimitz. This is also what explains the choice of the men retained by Biden to renew contact with the Iranians: Jake Sullivan, Robert malley, good connoisseurs of the dossier, former pillars of the Obama team which had ratified the nuclear agreement.

But the rest promises to be complicated. The most likely next step is a simultaneous announcement by the two capitals for a return to the agreement: the United States is lifting some of the economic sanctions by allowing Iran to export its oil again. And Iran at the same time agrees to stop its program of excessive uranium enrichment. Then, it will take a schedule of rapid negotiations, with the pitfall of other issues that annoy, including Tehran’s conventional ballistics program.

Without forgetting the question of human rights in Iran. Thereupon, the Biden team is likely to have to swallow its hat. Finally to complicate the calendar a little more, Iran is also entering an electoral campaign: the presidential election is scheduled for June. And the candidates will be tempted to raise the stakes on the nuclear issue.