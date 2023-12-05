DAccording to the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, there was no unusual trading before Hamas’s October 7 attack on Israel. A report by two US researchers that some investors in Israel may have benefited from knowledge of the attack is false, the stock exchange said on Tuesday.

According to research published Monday by Robert Jackson Jr. and Joshua Mitts of Columbia University, there was an unusually high level of short selling of stocks before the attacks. Short selling, also known as short selling, involves investors betting on falling prices of securities. Their number has exceeded the number of similar transactions in other crises such as the 2008 financial crisis and the corona pandemic.

For Israel’s largest bank Leumi, 4.43 million shares sold short from September 14th to October 5th would have produced a profit of 3.2 billion shekels (the equivalent of around 795 million euros). In initial speculation, observers assumed that Hamas wanted to profit financially from their attack by making possible bets against Israeli companies.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (Tase) said the authors had miscalculated. The share prices are quoted in agorots – similar to cents and pence – and not in shekels. This means that the short selling profit is only 32 million shekels. “I don’t see anything in the data we have that even remotely matches what they wrote in the paper,” said Tase manager Janiv Pagot. “There was nothing unusual in short positions on the stock market in the two months prior to the attack.”

Israel’s securities regulator said it was in contact with the researchers and was investigating Tase’s rebuttal. She declined further comment. The two US scientists could not initially be reached for comment.