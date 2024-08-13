In recent days, Israel has sent the message to the United States and several European countries that any attack by Iran will be met with an Israeli attack on Iranian soil. This was reported today by the Israeli Army Radio, specifying that according to unidentified sources, Israel has made it clear that it is ready to attack Iran even if a possible attack by Tehran does not cause injuries or victims among the Israeli population.

Iran Rejects Calls to Withdraw Threats to Israel

Iran rejects calls for de-escalation tensions in the Middle East. Tehran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman, Nasser Kanaani, quoted by IRNA, said that calls for restraint towards Israel by the US, France, Germany and the UK “lack political logic and are completely contrary to the principles and rules of international law”.

According to the Foreign Ministry, “without any objection to the crimes of the Zionist regime, the EU3 statement brazenly calls on Iran not to respond to the violation of its sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

Meanwhile, according to what Barak Ravid, a journalist for Axios, writes on X, the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is reportedly scheduled to travel to Qatar, Egypt and Israel today.

Ankara ‘confident’ there will be no escalation

Turkey “seems more confident than we are that there will be no escalation” between Iran and Israel, the US ambassador to Ankara, Jeff Flake, said in a meeting with reporters marking the end of his mandate. “We call on all our allies that have dealings with Iran, including Turkey, to insist that there is no escalation,” the ambassador said, adding that Ankara “is doing everything it can to make sure that the situation does not escalate.”

The ambassador’s comments came at the same time that U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken had a telephone conversation with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fiden, with whom he discussed “the importance of Hamas returning to the negotiating table on August 15” to finalize the ceasefire agreement and the release of the hostages, according to a statement.