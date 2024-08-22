The signal that the talks for the agreement between Israel and Hamas are not at a dead end came this eveningwhen it leaked that the negotiating team led by Mossad chief David Barnea had arrived in Cairo.

For two days, after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken left Tel Aviv, there were serious fears that the negotiations had once again stalled. due to the hardening of the various positions, ruining what the United States has called “the last chance” to stop the war in the Strip and bring the hostages home.

Now representatives of Israel, Egypt and the United States seek a compromise on the Philadelphia corridorsincluding the Rafah crossing, and Netzarim, which had led to the stalemate. HamasEgyptian sources report, would now have opened up to the presence of an international force on the two strips of landthe one on the border with Egypt and the one that splits the Gaza Strip in half.

So far, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ruled out the withdrawal of troops from the two corridors.despite having assured Blinken that he would approve the US bridge project to reach an agreement. On the other hand, Yahya Sinwar has drawn his “red line”: no agreement if the IDF does not first completely leave the Strip and especially Netzarim and Philadelphia.

The leader of the Islamist militias, according to Arab sources, is playing his game on two fronts. On the one hand, he expects Iran and Hezbollah to expand the war front by withdrawing Israeli troops from Gaza. On the other hand, he would have asked for “guarantees for its security and the certainty that Israel will not be able to continue the war after the end of the first or second phase of the agreement.”

