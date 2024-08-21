Media: Deal conditions include IDF in Philadelphia corridor

The Saudi Channel al-Sharq reported that the final conditions for the release of the hostages presented by the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken include an Israeli presence in the Philadelphia axis, between Gaza and Egypt, and IDF supervision of the Netzarim corridor that cuts the strip from north to south. Under the proposed terms, Israel will send 150 Palestinian prisoners abroad and will have veto power over 65 prisoners in the first phase of the agreement. In addition, the American proposal calls for the introduction of humanitarian aid upon approval of the agreement.

Blinken Hears Jordanian Foreign Minister on Gaza Negotiations and Truce

Telephone conversation between the US Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken, and the Foreign Minister of Jordan, Ayman Safadi. At the center of the conversation, reports the Petra agency, the difficult diplomatic work to reach a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. Safadi confirmed Amman’s support for negotiations for an agreement, stressing that “stopping Israeli attacks on Gaza must be the priority for the de-escalation of the crisis that threatens security and peace in the region”. Safadi and Blinken also spoke of the “dangerous worsening” of the situation in the West Bank and East Jerusalem. Petra stressed the need to “adopt effective and concrete measures” to stop this evolution. The minister added that “Jordan will adopt all measures” deemed “necessary” to protect the holy sites.

Borrell Hears Saudi Foreign Minister: “Working for Peace in Gaza”

The High Representative for Foreign Policy of the European Union (EU) Josep Borrell had a telephone conversation with the Saudi Foreign Minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhanon the latest “developments in the Middle East and efforts to address them.” This is what we read in a note released by bin Farhan’s office. On ‘X’, Borrell wrote that with the Saudi minister he spoke about the “path to follow to end the war in Gaza and reach sustainable solutions. We will continue to work for de-escalation, both in the Levant and the Red Sea, in close cooperation with Arab partners and all those interested in peace.”

IDF: Hamas Command Rooms Hit in Gaza School

The IDF said it carried out an airstrike against Hamas operatives in a command room embedded in a school in Gaza City, the Israeli military said on social media. According to the military, Hamas was using the Salah ad-Din school command room to plan and carry out attacks against troops in Gaza and against Israel. The IDF said it carried out “many measures” to mitigate harm to civilians in the attack, including the use of precision munitions, aerial surveillance and other intelligence. “The Hamas terrorist organization systematically violates international law, brutally using civilian institutions and the population as a human shield for terrorist activities,” the Israeli military said.

Foreign Minister Katz: “Hezbollah Leads Lebanon Into Darkness”

“Hezbollah, Iran’s ally, is dragging Lebanon into darkness, both literally and metaphorically,” wrote the Israeli Foreign Minister. Israel Katz on X. “While Lebanese citizens suffer from constant power cuts and crumbling infrastructure, Hezbollah devotes its resources to setting the region ablaze with violence and terrorism. The Lebanese people deserve a future of peace, dignity and a country free from the grip of terrorism,” concluded the Israeli minister. Katz

IDF Confirms: In Attack We Killed Senior Fatah Official Khalil al-Maqdah

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed that it carried out an airstrike today near the Lebanese coastal city of Sidon, in which Fatah official Khalil al-Maqdah was killed. Khalil is accused, along with his brother Munir al-Maqdah, also a senior Fatah official, of collaborating with Hezbollah and Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps to promote attacks against Israel. In a joint statement, the IDF and Shin Bet said that the Makdah brothers worked with Iran’s Revolutionary Guards from Lebanon to transfer money and weapons to the cells

Iran Condemns US: “They Support Israel’s Terrorism”

Iran condemns the United States for supporting Israel’s “state terrorism” in its “genocidal war on Gaza,” Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani said at a conference. “The Israeli regime, the most notorious terrorist state in the world, continues to commit atrocious crimes against the Palestinian people, supported by countries such as the United States and Britain that profess to be supporters of human rights,” he said. Kananias Irna reports, adding that “while Western countries, especially the US, claim to be fighting terrorism, they have created the most dangerous terrorist identity in the world, namely the Israeli regime”

Antony Blinken and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan discuss state of negotiations

The US Secretary of State, Antony Blinkenhad a telephone conversation with his Turkish counterpart, Hakan Fidan, on the status of negotiations between Israel and Hamas for a ceasefire and the release of hostages still held in the Gaza Strip. This was reported on social media X by the spokesperson for the Turkish Foreign Ministry, Oncu Keceli, who specified that the phone call was made at the request of the American side. The conversation took place on the last day of the ninth mission of Blinken in the Middle East since the beginning of the Israeli military offensive on the Gaza Strip. The head of American diplomacy has been in Tel Aviv, Cairo and Doha.

Hezbollah announces: “One of our fighters has been killed”

The pro-Iranian Lebanese movement Hezbollah has announced the death of one of its fighters, Hussein Moustapha, born in 1975. He died “on the road to Jerusalem”, according to the formula used by Hezbollah to mean that he was hit in an Israeli attack. The Lebanese online newspaper L’Orient le Jour reported, adding that according to some information the attack took place in Bint Jbeil, in southern Lebanon.

