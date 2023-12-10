Hamas warned Israel that no hostages will be released without “targeted negotiations”, while Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued an ultimatum to the militiamen to surrender rather than die for Yahya Sinwar”, the leader of the faction in Gaza. Furthermore, on the 65th day of the war, the UN and its organizations once again attacked Israel for the humanitarian situation in the Strip now close to “catastrophe” and where half the population, according to the deputy director of the World Food Program Carl Skau, “is dying of hunger”. “We are running a serious risk of collapse of the humanitarian system, the situation is rapidly turning into a catastrophe with potentially irreversible implications for the Palestinians”, denounced the Secretary General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres, also criticizing the stalemate of the Security Council after the Americans vetoed the resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire.

Of the 100 captured in recent days, military radio reported that 40 of them were militiamen and that the other 60 were freed. Abu Obaida, spokesperson for the al Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, spoke about the 137 hostages still in Gaza, warning that without targeted negotiations none of them will be freed.

THE REPORTAGE – Among the Zionists of Hebron: “This land has been ours for 3000 years, only terrorists die in Gaza”