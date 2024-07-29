Israel-Hamas Conflict: Turkey Threatens to Invade Tel Aviv. The Foreign Minister’s Immediate Response: “Erdogan Like Hussein, He Should Remember How It Ended”

“As we entered (Nagorno) Karabakh, as we entered Libya, we will do the same with them. There is nothing that can prevent it. We just have to be strong and then can we take these steps? We will do them.” These are the words of the Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan he said in the city of Rize, during a convention of his party AKP in reference to Israel. In practice, he implied that he would have the will and the capacity Of invade the Jewish country to try to end the conflict with Palestine. He justified these statements by saying that Turkey also enough strength to do so: “We have come a long way with our defense industry, with imports and exports. Brothers, no one can fool us: we must be very strong, because then Israel would not be able to make the mess it does in Palestine.”

These words were reported by the Turkish news agency Andalou and reached Tel Aviv in a few hours. In fact, through his profile Xthe Israeli Foreign Minister, Israel Katzdid not take long to respond: “Erdogan is following the path of Saddam Hussein and threatens to attack Israel. He should just remember what happened there and how it ended“. A threat for a threat.

ארדואן הולך בדרכו של סדאם חוסיין ומאיים לתקוף את ישראל. רק שיזכור מה קרה שם ואיך זה הסתיים.@RTErdogan pic.twitter.com/6GykLtLoh4 — ישראל כ”ץ Israel Katz (@Israel_katz) July 28, 2024

Relations between Türkiye and Israel they haven’t always been this tense. Before the outbreak of the conflict, on October 7, 2023, the Turkish nation was a historic ally of Tel Aviv and one of its main trading partners in the Middle East. Then, however, Erdogan always “sided” for the end of the conflict andEstablishment of a Palestinian Statewhich Israel does not want and will not (at the moment) accept to do. Thus, Turkey has imposed restrictions on exports and has cut off relations with the country. Until the threat of these days, which are difficult especially after theHezbollah attack in Golan (Israeli lands), which caused the death of 12 children and an escalation of tension, as well as the ever-closer possibility of a second war front being opened in the North.

Israel War, Idf: “Bombardments in South Lebanon”. Drone Shot Down

Lebanese sources say Israel is carrying out heavy bombing in the city of Houlain the south of the country, the Times of Israel reported, citing the Palestinian news site Quds. The attack in Houla, which is less than a kilometer from the border with Galilee, comes as much of southern Lebanon braces for an Israeli retaliation for the rocket fire on a soccer field in the Golan Heights on Saturday that killed 12 boys from the Druze community. The Israeli military has not yet responded.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) shot down a drone from Lebanon heading toward Western Galilee overnight: the IDF announced on Telegram, confirming that the alarm had previously been sounded in the cities of Yaara and Adamit, both in Western Galilee. “Following the sirens that sounded in the areas of Admit and Yaara, the IDF air defense system successfully intercepted a UAV (drone, ed.) that was heading from Lebanon toward the Western Galilee area,” the message reads. “The anti-rocket and anti-missile sirens were sounded following the possibility of falling shrapnel due to the interception.”