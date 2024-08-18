The arrival in Israel of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to promote the truce agreement in Gaza and the return of the hostages brings with it two messages between the lines: his presence in the Middle East is possible, after days of postponements, because at the moment Iran and Hezbollah are keeping their revenge against Israel cold. The other directly concerns Benyamin Netanyahu, on whom exceptional pressure will be put so that his limits do not prevent “the last chance for the agreement with Hamas”. The Israeli prime minister knows very well what will be asked of him and, as is his style, he covered his tracks with his statements on Sunday morning in the government meeting: “There are things we can be flexible on and others we cannot be, and we insist on these. We are conducting very complex negotiations,” he said, “while on the other side there is a murderous, uninhibited and obstinate terrorist organization. The pressure should be directed at Hamas and its leader Yahya Sinwar, not at the Israeli government”. These statements are counterbalanced by the evening statement from the Palestinian faction, which accuses the Prime Minister of “continuing to put obstacles in the way of the agreement.”

To learn more