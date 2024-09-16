The US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to Egypt from September 17 to 19 to co-chair the opening of the US-Egypt strategic dialogue with Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, spokesman Matthew Miller said in a statement. Blinken will also meet with Egyptian officials to discuss efforts to “achieve fire in Gaza that will secure the release of all hostages, alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian people, and help establish broader regional security.” The Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Washington and stressed that Israel “will not be able to recover” if it leaves the 101 remaining hostages in Gaza. “Hamas has prepared for a long war of attrition against Israel and joint efforts with the Houthis, Hezbollah in Lebanon and militias in Iraq will lead to the defeat of the Jewish state,” was the message conveyed by the Hamas leader, Yahya Sinwarto the leader of the Yemeni rebels Abdul-Malik al-Houthicongratulating him on launching the missile into Israel.

An attack yesterday, Monday, September 16, razed a house in the refugee camp Of Nuseiratin central Gaza, killing at least 10 people, including four women and two children. Awda Hospital, which received the bodies, confirmed the death toll and said 13 others were injured. Hospital records show that the dead included a mother, her son and her five siblings. Another attack on a house in Gaza City killed six people, including a woman and two children.

