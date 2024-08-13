Negotiations for a ceasefire in Gaza should resume tomorrow in Doha on paper, but on the ground both sides are not giving up. Israel has continued to bomb the Strip, while Hamas has pushed unusually deep into enemy territory, attempting a dramatic strike: the city of Tel Aviv, targeted for the first time in three months with a rocket, which however ended up in the sea. Iran also seems to want to get involved in the negotiations for the Palestinian enclave, which among other things has leaked its willingness to renounce the attack on Israel, in the event of an agreement. However, the participation of Hamas remains unknown. Joe Biden, however, is sure that the ceasefire will avoid an Iranian attack on Israel and an escalation of the conflict.

In Israel, however, there are those who are adding fuel to the fire, such as the Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir who yesterday went to pray on the Esplanade of the Mosques. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken did not appreciate it at all: “He has shown blatant disdain for the historic status quo with respect to the holy sites of Jerusalem. These provocative actions only exacerbate tensions at a crucial time when all attention should be focused on the ongoing diplomatic efforts to reach a ceasefire agreement and secure the release of all hostages and create the conditions for broader regional stability”. At the same time, however, the US has approved a further aid package for Israel to purchase US weapons for 20 billion, in particular F15 jets and 30,000 rounds of ammunition for tanks.

Also yesterday, in Gaza, medical sources linked to Hamas reported the killing of ten members of the same family east of Khan Younis in an Israeli raid.

To learn more