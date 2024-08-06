Middle East | US personnel were injured in a rocket attack in Iraq

Middle East|US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have discussed the attacks.

in Iraq US personnel have been injured in a rocket attack on Monday, US officials say.

The attack on the base used by the United States and its allies has reportedly injured several Americans.

According to official sources used by the Reuters news agency, at least five people were injured. According to US authorities, one would have been seriously injured in the attack.

According to Iraqi security sources, two Katyusha rockets were fired at the al-Assad airbase in western Iraq, Reuters reports. According to an Iraqi security source, the rockets would have fallen inside the base.

President of the United States Joe Biden and Vice President Terrible Harris have discussed, according to the White House, how the United States might respond to attacks on its troops.

The situation in the Middle East region is already tense as the region waits to see how the situation between Iran and Israel will develop.