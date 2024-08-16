The two-day summit for the release of hostages and the truce in Gaza concluded on Friday afternoon in Doha. The talks will continue next week between the mediating countries, the US, Egypt and Qatar and probably on Sunday, when the negotiating team from Israel arrives, a new summit will be held in Cairo. Immediately after the announcement of the closure of the meetings, the president Joe Biden commented:«The ceasefire in Gaza has never been so close“. In a joint statement with Egypt and Qatar, the White House said that the Doha talks on Gaza were “serious and constructive,” conducted “in a positive atmosphere,” reiterating that “there is no more time to waste and no excuses on either side for further delays. It is time to release the hostages and in exchange the Palestinian prisoners, start the ceasefire and implement this agreement.“, reads the official note.



The position taken was immediate Hamas That rejected the results of the meetings in Doha because they are “not in line with the latest proposal put forward in early July”. In another statement, senior Islamist group official Sami Abu Zuhri accused the Biden administration of trying to create a “false positive climate”. And according to him, “America has no real intention of stopping the war in Gaza and is only trying to buy time.” Meanwhile, Washington announced that it had presented a new framework in the discussions, supported by Egypt and Qatar, to “fill the remaining gaps in the implementation of the agreement by Israel and Hamas.”

Iran and Hezbollah, after strong pressure from the US and its allies, have linked the success of the talks to the possibility of curbing the threatened attack in response to the killing of Shiite militia commander Fadi Shukrin Beirut, and the political leader of HamasIsmail Haniyeh in Tehran. In Israel, sources close to the dossier confirm that the talks were “positive”, while underlining that the main differences between Hamas and Jerusalem remain: first of all the question of the permanence of Israeli forces on the Philadelphia axison the border between the Strip and Egypt, on the return of displaced people to northern Gaza along the Netzarim corridorwhich the Israelis would like to keep under their control for fear that Hamas gunmen will regain control of the northern area of ​​the enclave. Talks will resume before the end of next weeksenior officials of the mediating countries’ governments will meet in Cairo to conclude the agreement under the conditions presented today. In the meantime, it has been confirmed that US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken is due to arrive in the Middle East on Saturday evening.

