Middle East | US: Iran may launch ‘significant series of attacks’ against Israel this week

Middle East|Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau urged Canadians to leave Lebanon immediately because of the tense situation in the Middle East.

Iran could launch a “significant” attack on Israel this week, a US National Security Council spokesman warned John Kirby on Monday, according to news agencies.

“We have to prepare for a significant series of attacks. We have the same concerns and expectations as the Israelis regarding possible timing. It might be this week,” Kirby said, according to news agency AFP.

According to the White House, the President of the United States Joe Biden spoke on the phone on Monday with the leaders of Britain, France, Germany and Italy about the tense situation in the Middle East. The leaders reportedly issued a joint statement calling on Iran to back down from its feared attack.

Iran’s attack on Israel has been nervously anticipated since Israel killed the leader of the Iran-backed Hamas terrorist movement to Ismail Haniyeh and so does the commander of the Iranian-backed Hezbollah organization By Fuad Shukri at the end of July.

Haniyeh was possibly killed by a bomb when he was visiting in Tehran, the capital of Iran. According to Iran, the attack was carried out by Israel, but Israel has not commented on the assassination. Israel killed Shukri in an airstrike in Lebanon’s capital, Lebanon.

President of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian stated on Monday that Iran “has the right to respond” to any kind of attack against it. The AFP news agency reported that Pezeshkian made the comment after he spoke on the phone with the German Chancellor By Olaf Scholz with.

The tightening of the situation was also emphasized by the fact that on Monday the Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau urged Canadians to leave Lebanon immediately. According to him, the threat of an escalation of the situation is real and “we may not be able to get all the Canadians out”, the news agency Reuters reports.

of Israel spokesman for the armed forces Daniel Hagari on the other hand, according to news agencies, he said that Israel is watching the situation carefully, but no new precautionary instructions have been given to the citizens yet.

“We are following the events, especially regarding Iran, with all our abilities. And we don’t follow them alone. We are following them with the US and our other partners,” Hagari said.

Provided the situation between Iran and Israel is getting worse, the negotiations planned for Thursday on the cease-fire in the Gaza war may be ruined, the Americans warn. of The Times of Israel by Israel is ready to send a delegation to the talks, but Hamas has refused to participate.

The American CNN channel, on the other hand tellsthat the leader of Hamas Yahya Sinwar would like a ceasefire, while the Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu position would be unclear. The terms of the ceasefire would include the exchange of hostages and prisoners between the parties.

Hamas is believed to still have around 115 hostages it took after invading Israel in October last year. According to Gazan sources, around 40,000 Palestinians have died in the war that followed the attack by Hamas and the counterattack by Israel.

The attack by Hamas on October 7 killed more than 1,100 people: Israeli civilians and soldiers, as well as foreign nationals.