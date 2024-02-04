Yemen, the capital Sanaa under air attack by the USA and the United Kingdom

The Yemeni capital Sanaa, controlled by Houthi rebels, was hit by a series of air strikes. This is what the television channel of the rebels who hold control of it reports, accusing the United States and the United Kingdom of being responsible for the attacks. “American and British attacks hit areas in the south of the capital – reported the Al-Massirah channel. Witnesses on site confirmed having heard loud explosions and intense aerial activity over the city.

The United States has launched a series of attacks against Houthi targets in Yemen alongside its British allies. The American and English media reported this, citing American sources. Yesterday, the United States struck 85 targets of pro-Iranian militiamen in Iraq and Syria, and today it was the turn of the Yemeni rebels, also supported by Tehran in what appears to be the second day of American retaliation following the killing of three US soldiers at a base on the border between Syria and Jordan last week.

The targets hit, according to CNN reporting citing US officials, are at least 30 in 10 locations in Yemen. These were attacks by fighter planes. Command and control centers, an underground weapons depot as well as some missiles intended to hit ships in the Red Sea were hit. The media notes that the United States did not directly target Iran, but pursued some of its most powerful representatives in the region. It's an indirect way of trying to send a message to Iran's leadership, which is increasingly nervous about the actions of some of the militant organizations it supports, CNN reports. Iran finances, arms and supplies these groups at different levels, but its leadership does not directly control them.