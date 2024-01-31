Israel-Hamas war, UN alarm: “The Gaza Strip has become uninhabitable”. WHO: “The population is dying of hunger”

According to UN estimates, the half of the buildings in the Gaza Strip are damaged and the Palestinian territory is “uninhabitable”, after four months of war waged by Israel against the Islamic movement Hamas. They will take it tens of billions of dollars to make the narrow strip of land livable againunderlines a report by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD).

Among the main reasons, the fact that the population of Gaza “is starving” he denounced during a press conference in Geneva the director of the World Health Organization's health emergencies programmeMichael Ryan, after major donor countries announced the suspension of their aid to the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA).

Meanwhile, the representatives of Hamas and Fatah, the party of Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas (Abu Mazen), they met today in Beirut, in Lebanon, to improve thepolitical coordination action between the two Palestinian antagonistic forces. This was reported by Beirut media, according to which the rare meeting took place at the headquarters of the Palestinian embassy in the Lebanese capital, in the presence of numerous Hamas and Fatah dignitaries in Lebanon. The Hamas press office in Beirut confirmed to ANSA the meeting with members.

LIsraeli artillery and air force bombed southern Lebanon, targeting locations close to the war front with Hezbollah, allies of Iran and Hamas. According to the Lebanese media, they were in the afternoon the towns of Beit Lif, Blida, Deir Mimas, Marun Ras, Kfar Kila and Tiri were bombedin the central and eastern sector of the dividing line between the two countries

With the death of Major Yitzhar Hoffman, 36 years old, The total number of fallen Israeli soldiers rises to 224 after the start of land operations in the Gaza Strip at the end of October.

MO, Minister Crosetto: “From Italy we will send ships for the entire duration of the mission in the Red Sea”

“We are discussing and we are participating, it is a decision” on the command of the mission in the Red Sea “which will probably be discussed tomorrow at the European Council. There is an offer from Greece. We as Italy have said that we are willing to participate by offering a ship for the entire duration of the mission, which means not just one ship but several ships that will alternate“. This was declared by the Minister of Defense, Guido Crosetto, at the end of the informal EU Defense Council, responding to a question on the command of the mission in the Red Sea.

“It is a very important mission for the EU because the impact on our economy of what is happening has not yet developed to its maximum but it could be disastrous at a time when many countries are already in a period of industrial crisis. A new front is opening but Europe is responding quickly and, I think, also seriously“, added the Defense Minister.