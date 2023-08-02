Middle East | UN: Oil has been removed from a tanker that almost completely rusted off Yemen

Since the 1980s, oil has been removed from a ship off the coast of Yemen.

On the Red Sea The oil from the rusting tanker off Yemen has been moved away, the UN announces.

The tanker has been anchored 50 kilometers off the coast of Yemen since the 1980s. The ship’s hull is corroding to pieces.

The cargo of the FSO Safer tanker is more than one million barrels of oil, which started to be transferred to another tanker last week.

More than half of the oil has been transferred, said the UN Yemen coordinator David Gressly on Wednesday on social media.

According to the UN, oil ending up in the sea could have caused an environmental disaster.