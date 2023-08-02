Wednesday, August 2, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Middle East | UN: Oil has been removed from a tanker that almost completely rusted off Yemen

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 2, 2023
in World Europe
0
Middle East | UN: Oil has been removed from a tanker that almost completely rusted off Yemen

Since the 1980s, oil has been removed from a ship off the coast of Yemen.

On the Red Sea The oil from the rusting tanker off Yemen has been moved away, the UN announces.

The tanker has been anchored 50 kilometers off the coast of Yemen since the 1980s. The ship’s hull is corroding to pieces.

The cargo of the FSO Safer tanker is more than one million barrels of oil, which started to be transferred to another tanker last week.

More than half of the oil has been transferred, said the UN Yemen coordinator David Gressly on Wednesday on social media.

According to the UN, oil ending up in the sea could have caused an environmental disaster.

#Middle #East #Oil #removed #tanker #completely #rusted #Yemen

See also  Ice hockey | Teemu Selänne suggests surprising names for the next head coach of the Lions
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
STF resumes judgment of possession of drugs for personal consumption

STF resumes judgment of possession of drugs for personal consumption

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result