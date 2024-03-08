Middle East | UN: Israel's settlement expansion is a “war crime”

According to the UN, the expansion of illegal settlements in the West Bank has accelerated enormously since Israel began its military operations in Gaza.

Occupied the expansion of Israeli settlements in the Palestinian territories is a war crime, says the UN human rights commissioner Volker Türk.

Expansion also jeopardizes the possibility of establishing any kind of sustainable Palestinian state.

According to Türk, the expansion of illegal settlements in the West Bank has accelerated tremendously since Israel began its military operations in Gaza. According to him, this means in practice that Israel moves its own citizens to the occupied territories, which in turn is a war crime.

Israel is reportedly planning to build more than 3,400 new residential buildings in the occupied West Bank.