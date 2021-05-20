Middle East UN Human Rights Council scheduled to meet next week on the situation of Israel and the Palestinians, Israel calls for opposition to session

However, at least 230 Palestinians have died in Israeli attacks on Gaza, according to Palestinian authorities. In Israel, on the other hand, 12 people have died.

UN the Human Rights Council is due to hold a special session next week on the violence between Israel and the armed Palestinian groups in Gaza. According to the Council’s press release, the meeting is scheduled for Thursday.

The session will address, inter alia, the human rights situation in the Palestinian territories, including East Jerusalem.

The matter had been requested by the Palestinian Authority and Pakistan. The UN did not say directly how many of the 47 member states of the Council supported the request, but accepting the request for a special session requires the support of at least a third.

The meeting would be the 30th special session of the Council. The Council was established 15 years ago.

Israel UN Ambassador Meirav Eilon Shahar called on member states to oppose the session scheduled for Thursday.

“The fact that the Human Rights Council is holding another special session to paint Israel is a sign of this body’s clear anti-Israel agenda,” he said on Twitter.

“Supporters of this session will only reward Hamas for their actions. A terrorist organization that has arbitrarily fired more than 4,000 rockets at Israeli civilians and used Gazans as human shields,” he continued.

Israel and the violence between the armed Palestinian groups in Gaza and Gaza has been going on for ten days.

According to Palestinian authorities, one of Israel’s Wednesday attacks killed a man in need of a wheelchair, his pregnant wife, and their three-year-old children.

“What did my brother do? He was just sitting in his wheelchair,” the 31-year-old Omar Saleha said to AFP.

Israel has said it is working to avoid civilian casualties and has said, among other things, that it will issue warning calls to residents before the attacks.

At least 230 Palestinians have died in Israeli attacks on Gaza, according to Palestinian authorities. At least 65 of the dead have been children. In addition to this, the attacks have destroyed large areas and driven about 120,000 people from their homes.

Israel continued attacks on the Gaza Strip the night before Thursday. According to the military, the goal has been to destroy Hamas tunnels and other infrastructure.

Israel the military has said Hamas and other extremists have fired more than 4,000 rockets at Israel. The majority of these have been repelled by the Israeli air defense system, the so-called Iron Dome.

12 people, including one child, have died in Israel since the rocket attacks began. Among the dead have also been two Thai citizens and one Indian, police say.

The United States president Joe Biden called for a significant easing of the situation on Wednesday. The Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu instead, it has vowed that the attacks will continue until the military campaign achieves its goal: “to restore peace and security” to the Israelis.

The United States has repeatedly prevented the UN Security Council from adopting a joint statement calling for an end to the violence. The adoption of the opinion has required the support of all Member States.

The UN General Assembly has been due to address Israel and the Palestinians situation later today. No member state has a veto in the General Assembly.

German chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday expressed support for indirect talks with extremist group Hamas. According to him, the inclusion of Hamas in the negotiations is vital for peace in the region.

“Of course, there must be indirect talks with Hamas,” Merkel told the Europe Forum, noting that Egypt and other Arab countries are already trying to reach a settlement between the Israeli and Gaza Strip Islamist groups.

“Of course Hamas needs to be included, because without Hamas there will be no ceasefire.”

Egypt has sought to mediate a ceasefire between Hamas and Israel since the beginning of the violence. Merkel described Egypt as a very important factor in ceasefire efforts.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas in Tel Aviv, for its part, assured German solidarity with Israel but demanded an end to the fighting.

“The number of victims is growing every day and this is of great concern to us, which is why we support international ceasefire efforts and are convinced that the violence must end soon in the interests of the people.”