Saturday, April 8, 2023
Middle East | UN: Both Israel and Lebanon say they don’t want war

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 7, 2023
The UN says that the events of the last few days are dangerous and the risk of escalation is serious.

of Lebanon and the UN-led UNIFIL operation in Israel’s border area tells that both sides have declared that they do not want war. The head of the operation has negotiated with the parties on both sides of the blue line.

UNIFIL says it was notified early this morning by the Israeli Armed Forces of its intention to launch strikes in response to yesterday’s rocket attacks. Immediately after this, UNIFIL workers heard loud explosions coming from the city of Tyros.

The UN says that the events of the last few days are dangerous and the risk of escalation is serious. It calls on all parties to withdraw from activities in the vicinity of the blue line immediately.


