Middle East UAE threatens to dismantle fighter deal – US tightens conditions for selling F-35 fighters for fear of China

According to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, the United States still wants to sell advanced fighter jets to the United Arab Emirates.

United Arab Emirates threatens to withdraw from a tens of billion-dollar fighter deal with the United States. If the trade breaks down, it could have a significant impact on allies in the Middle East.

The UAE says trade is set to be reassessed as the U.S. tightens trade conditions for fear of Chinese espionage. About it news the first U.S. newspaper, The Wall Street Journal.

The United States is also concerned about whether the deal will affect Israel’s military superiority in the region.

United States agreed on a rare arms deal with the United Arab Emirates Donald Trumpin in the last days of the term. The United States promised to sell the United Arab Emirates highly advanced F-35 fighter jets, unmanned aerial vehicles, and advanced ammunition.

The deal was seen as a tribute to the fact that the United Arab Emirates had normalized diplomatic relations with Israel.

The F-35 is the same type of fighter that Finland decided to procure from the United States last week.

Trade With the United Arab Emirates caused a stir in Israel, which as the United States ’most important ally in the Middle East has so far enjoyed the most advanced weapons technology in the United States. The U.S. strategy in the region is to keep Israel’s armed capabilities at a much higher level than other countries in the region.

When Joe Biden became president of the United States, the new administration began to re-evaluate trade with the United Arab Emirates.

“The United Arab Emirates has informed the United States that it is suspending negotiations to acquire the F-35,” an emirate authority told The Wall Street Journal. “The technical requirements, the constraints on stand-alone operation and the cost-benefit analysis led to a reassessment.”

According to The Wall Street, the United States has imposed conditions aimed at preventing F-35 fighters from being exposed to Chinese espionage in the United Arab Emirates.

Fighters are valued because they have fading properties and are versatile. They can be used, for example, for reconnaissance flights deep in enemy airspace.

The United States is increasingly concerned about China’s growing influence in the United Arab Emirates, according to The Wall Street Journal. In the spring, the United States was nervous about intelligence that China was secretly building a base in the capital’s Abu Dhabi port that the United States said was intended for military use.

The Emirates denied it was a military base, but still bowed to the will of the United States and construction was halted.

On Wednesday it was unclear whether the deal had already been canceled or whether negotiations on a stalemate in the U.S.-UAE arms trade were just beginning.

On Wednesday, a high-ranking military delegation from the United Arab Emirates was arriving in the United States for talks. The Prime Minister of Israel on Monday Naftali Bennet visited the United Arab Emirates for the first time and met the Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al Nahyanin.

Foreign minister Antony Blinken said on Wednesday that the United States still wants to do business with the UAE.

“For example, we wanted to ensure that our commitment to Israel’s qualitative military advantage is secured. So we wanted to thoroughly evaluate all the technology that is being sold or transferred to our other partners in the region, including the United Arab Emirates, ”Blinken told Reuters.

According to Blinken, the United States is ready to move forward in the trade if the United Arab Emirates wants and commits to the terms.

Of the United States 50 F-35 fighter jets worth $ 10.4 billion (approximately € 9 billion) were to be sold to the United Arab Emirates. In addition, the deal includes 18 MQ-9B aircraft and $ 10 billion worth of ammunition.

The cancellation of trade could increase distrust of the United States in the Middle East. For decades, the United States has provided armed support to Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and the United Arab Emirates, among others.

Among other things, the United Arab Emirates has been involved in the war in Yemen in recent years.

A week ago, the United Arab Emirates agreed to buy 80 Rafale fighters and military helicopters from France. According to The Wall Street Journal, the fighters are intended to replace the old Mirage fighters, but they will not replace the need for F-35 fighters.

Correction 15.12. at 10.03 a.m.: Fixed an incorrect wording that said the fighter deal was worth tens of millions of dollars. In reality, the deal is worth tens of billions of dollars.