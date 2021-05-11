Middle East Two Israelis killed in rocket fire fired from Gaza, Palestinians reportedly dead 26

This is the worst conflict between the Israeli armed forces and the armed groups in Gaza since autumn 2019.

Two an Israeli woman has died Tuesday in a rocket fire fired by Palestinian armed groups in southern Israeli Ashkelon, Israeli hospital sources told news agency Reuters.

These were the first Israeli victims since the outbreak of violence between Palestinian groups in Gaza and Israel on Monday.

Gazasta has fired rockets into southern Israel since Monday. Prior to that, the situation has been explosive in East Jerusalem, where Palestinians have opposed possible evictions of Palestinian residents.

Israeli fighters have been bombing Gaza, controlled by the Islamist organization Hamas, since Monday. Gaza’s health ministry says at least 26 Palestinians, nine of whom are children, have died in the Israeli bombing, Reuters says.

