Saturday, June 3, 2023
Middle East | Two Israeli soldiers died in an incident on the Egyptian border

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 3, 2023
in World Europe
0
The Israeli armed forces say they shot “an attacker in Israeli territory”.

Two An Israeli soldier has died in an incident on the border with Egypt on Saturday, according to the Israeli Armed Forces, according to the Reuters and AFP news agencies.

“This morning there was a security clash in the area of ​​the Parani regional brigade. Two Israeli Defense Forces soldiers, a man and a woman, were killed in a shooting near the border. The incident is being investigated. The defense forces are conducting searches in the area,” the statement of the armed forces says.

According to AFP, Israeli forces later say they shot “an attacker in Israeli territory” near the border.

The armed forces initially refused to confirm the incident, but had informed the families of the dead soldiers.

