Middle East | Two Israeli soldiers died in an incident on the Egyptian border

“This morning there was a security clash in the area of ​​the Parani regional brigade. Two Israeli Defense Forces soldiers, a man and a woman, were killed in a shooting near the border. The incident is being investigated. The defense forces are conducting searches in the area,” the statement of the armed forces says.

According to AFP, Israeli forces later say they shot “an attacker in Israeli territory” near the border.

The armed forces initially refused to confirm the incident, but had informed the families of the dead soldiers.