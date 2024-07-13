Middle East | Turkey will soon end its military operations in northern Iraq and Syria, says Erdoğan

Middle East|Turkey started its military operation in April 2022.

Turkey will soon end its military operations in the northern parts of Iraq and Syria, says the Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Turkey began its military operation in April 2022 to secure its border with northern Iraq. Turkey blamed Kurdish separatists for the attacks on its territory.

According to the president, Kurdish forces are now unable to operate within Turkey’s borders.

According to Erdoğan, the PKK, or the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, classified as a terrorist organization by Turkey and the EU, had been “completely trapped” in both Iraq and Syria.