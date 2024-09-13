Middle East | Today, Spain is hosting a meeting on the two-state solution

Middle East|The list of participants has not been announced.

Spain will host a meeting of ministers from Muslim countries and European countries on Friday, which aims to promote a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestine conflict.

The meeting will bring together representatives of Arab and Muslim countries working on behalf of Gaza, the Spanish Foreign Ministry says in a statement. However, the ministry does not say in more detail who will participate in the meeting.

Company receives the Prime Minister at his official residence Pedro Sánchezand the actual meeting is chaired by the Minister of Foreign Affairs Jose Manuel Albares in the premises of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the center of Madrid.

Also High Representative of the European Union’s foreign and security policy Josep Borrell has said that he will participate in the negotiations.