Friday, September 13, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Middle East | Today, Spain is hosting a meeting on the two-state solution

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 13, 2024
in World Europe
0
Middle East | Today, Spain is hosting a meeting on the two-state solution
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

The list of participants has not been announced.

Spain will host a meeting of ministers from Muslim countries and European countries on Friday, which aims to promote a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestine conflict.

The meeting will bring together representatives of Arab and Muslim countries working on behalf of Gaza, the Spanish Foreign Ministry says in a statement. However, the ministry does not say in more detail who will participate in the meeting.

Company receives the Prime Minister at his official residence Pedro Sánchezand the actual meeting is chaired by the Minister of Foreign Affairs Jose Manuel Albares in the premises of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the center of Madrid.

Also High Representative of the European Union’s foreign and security policy Josep Borrell has said that he will participate in the negotiations.

#Middle #East #Today #Spain #hosting #meeting #twostate #solution

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Witnesses Confirm Ukrainian Citizen’s Involvement in Dugina’s Murder

Witnesses Confirm Ukrainian Citizen's Involvement in Dugina's Murder

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Comments

No comments to show.
No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]