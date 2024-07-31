Middle East | This is known about the Hezbollah commander whom Israel claims to have killed

Middle East|Fuad Shukr is especially remembered for his involvement in the 1983 Beirut car bombing.

of Israel in Tuesday evening’s attack on the Lebanese capital Beirut, a high-ranking Hezbollah commander was killed, according to the Israeli Defense Forces Fuad Shukr.

Shukri is said to be the leader of Hezbollah Hassan Nasrallah senior advisers and his close confidant.

Shukr is also known by names Mohsen Shukr and Hajj Mohsin.

He was part of the generation of Lebanese Shiite Muslims who founded Hezbollah in 1982 after Israel attacked Lebanon, reports the Reuters news agency.

With Shukri has played a central role in Hezbollah’s operations, says of The New York Times (NYT) interviewed by a Middle East researcher specializing in Hezbollah Matthew Levitt.

According to Levitt, Shukr at various stages oversaw Hezbollah’s military operations in the Israeli-occupied areas of southern Lebanon, from which Israel withdrew in 2000.

Later, Shukr was involved in leading the group in Syria and eventually advanced to one of Hezbollah’s most prominent military leadership positions.

Levitt says Shukr reports directly to Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah.

According to NYT, Shukr was actively involved in developing Hezbollah’s precision-guided missile system.

Fuad Shukr also known for his role in the 1983 Beirut car bombing that killed around 300 US and French soldiers. In the attack, two car bombs exploded near the barracks housing the soldiers.

Shukri is wanted by the United States for his involvement in the attack.

The country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has set a maximum reward of five million dollars for information that would reveal Shukri’s whereabouts after the 1983 car bomb attack, says NYT.