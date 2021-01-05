Middle East The years-long dispute between Qatar and other Arab countries could end in an agreement on Tuesday

An anonymous U.S. official talks about a “breakthrough” in contract negotiations.

For years the ongoing dispute between Qatar and other Arab countries may be coming to an end, according to Reuters. According to the news agency, the agreement ending the dispute would be signed on Tuesday in Saudi Arabia.

“We have achieved a breakthrough in resolving the Gulf Cooperation Council ceasefire,” a U.S. official, who remained anonymous, told Reuters.

According to the official, a senior adviser to the White House, the president Donald Trumpin son-in-law Jared Kushner, helped negotiate the agreement by having telephone conversations with the parties on Sunday until Monday morning.

The first signs of the consequences of a possible settlement were seen, according to AFP news agency, on Monday, when the Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Ahmad Nasser Al-Sabah said the country will open its borders and airspace with Qatar.

Last Signs of a settlement were seen in early December by Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said the dispute is finally closer to a solution.

At that time, the Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said in a Twitter message that he hoped the Gulf reconciliation would “contribute to stability and political and economic development for all the peoples of our region”.

Gulf Arab leaders are expected to meet in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday for their annual summit, where an agreement to resolve the differences is expected to be published.

According to the official, who remained anonymous, the agreement would end the blockade of Qatar, in return for which Qatar would waive its legal actions related to the blockade.

Read more: What is it about isolating Qatar? About the regional power game, in which Iran has an ever-increasing role, says the researcher

If an agreement is reached on Tuesday, it will be an important addition to Kushner’s success in the Middle East. Prior to that, he has played his part, among other things In the agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, which normalizes relations between the countries.

United States has long sought to resolve the dispute that began in the summer of 2017 between the governments of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Yemen, Bahrain, Egypt and the eastern part of Libya; cut off all its diplomatic relations with Qatar.