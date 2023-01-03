Middle East | The visit of a far-right minister to the Temple Mount provoked the Palestinians

The “status quo” status of Temppelivuori is already rubbing off on Israel’s new government.

of Israel the far-right national security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir visited Jerusalem’s Temple Mount on Tuesday. The Palestinians condemned the visit as a provocation, news agencies say.

The al-Aksa mosque, which is important for Muslims, is located in the area. Both Muslims and Jews consider the Temple Mount area to be their holy place, which is why control of the area is a matter of dispute between Israelis and Palestinians. Muslims call the area Haram al-Sharif.

Jews are prohibited from entering the Temple Mount to pray. Instead, Jews pray at the adjacent Western Wall, also called the Wailing Wall.

The Temple Mount is guarded by Israeli soldiers, who sometimes also interfere with Muslims’ access to the area. Jordan is responsible for managing religious sites in the region.

The sixth times acting as prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu is committed to maintaining the “status quo” status of holy places such as Temppelivuori, reports Reuters.

On the other hand, Itamar Ben-Gvir, who holds the ministerial portfolio in Netanyahu’s government, is known for his provocative activities.

“The Temple Mount is open to everyone,” Ben-Gvir wrote on Twitter about his visit.

Ben-Gvir already announced at the beginning of December that he wants changes to the “status quo” status of Temppelivuori. Netanyahu had a negative attitude to the matter even then, reports the Israeli newspaper Haaretz.

of Ben-Gvir A 15-minute visit to Temppelivuori is feared to incite violence in the area.

The Palestinian foreign minister condemned the visit as an unprecedented provocation and a serious threat to security, Reuters reports.

“Fascist Zionist Ben Gvir’s breaking into the Al-Aqsa Mosque is a continuation of the aggression of the Zionist occupier, which insults our sanctity and our Arab identity,” a spokesman for the Palestinian organization Hamas Hazem Qasem said Haaretz by.

Jordan summoned the Israeli ambassador for an interview because of the visit. According to Jordan, the visit violates international law and “Jerusalem’s historical and legal status quota”.

The visit has also been condemned by Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, the United States and France.

Former Prime Minister of Israel Ariel Sharon visited Temppelivuori in 2000, when he was still the leader of the opposition. The visit is said to have been one of the triggers for the second intifada in Palestine, which lasted until 2005.