Middle East | The US destroyed six unmanned vessels in the Red Sea

June 21, 2024
in World Europe
Middle East | The US destroyed six unmanned vessels in the Red Sea
The ships belonged to Yemen’s Houthi rebels.

of the United States The armed forces said early on Friday Finnish time that they had destroyed four unmanned boats and two drones in the Red Sea off Yemen in the previous 24 hours.

According to the US, the remote-controlled ships were sent by Yemen’s Houthi rebels.

The news agency AFP reports on the matter, among others.

Iran’s backed Houthis have struck and attempted to strike merchant ships in the Red Sea countless times since last November. According to them, the attacks support the Palestinians in the war between Israel and the extremist organization Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

The US and its allies have increased their presence in the Red Sea and have also struck Houthi targets in Yemen to secure merchant ships.

