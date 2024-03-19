Middle East | The US destroyed Houthi rebels' missiles in Yemen

Centcom also said it destroyed three weapons depots in the Houthi-controlled area.

United States says it destroyed seven Houthi missiles and three drones in Yemen on Monday.

Iranian-backed rebels have repeatedly attacked merchant ships in the Red Sea since November. According to the Houthis, it is about supporting the Palestinians.

of the United States the headquarters of the armed forces' Middle East military domain (Centcom) also said that it had destroyed three weapons depots in the region administered by the Houthis. Centcom described the actions as self-defense. According to Centcom, among other things, the missiles caused an immediate threat to international ships moving at sea.

“These weapons were assessed to pose an immediate threat to merchant ships and US Navy vessels in the area. These actions are aimed at protecting freedom of navigation and making international waters safe for the US Navy and other vessels,” Centcom said in a statement.

The Houthis attacks on merchant ships have forced several companies to choose a significantly longer route to their destinations due to the unstable situation in the Red Sea. The route is one of the most significant in terms of trade in the region.

The United States and Britain have launched counterstrikes against the rebels, but the rebels have stated that they will continue to attack international ships.