Middle East | The US and Qatar warn against destabilizing the Gaza truce talks

United States and Qatar warn different parties against destabilizing the Gaza truce talks.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed the issue on Wednesday by telephone with the Prime Minister of Qatar Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani with.

The ministers stated that no party in the region may act in a way that would undermine the creation of the agreement, announced US Department of State.

The statement can be seen as a warning to Iran, Hamas and Israel.

The ministers also discussed efforts to ease tensions in the region and the importance of achieving a ceasefire in Gaza. Blinken visited on Wednesday phone conversation on the subject, also by the Egyptian foreign minister of Badr Abdelatty with.

Ceasefire talks are scheduled to begin on Thursday in Doha, the capital of Qatar.

of Israel prime minister Benjamin Netanyahumade sure Israel’s participation in the truce talks on Wednesday night. New York Times – newspaper, the extremist organization Hamas is about to cancel its participation, because the organization does not believe that Netanyahu wants to end the war. Representative of the US State Department Vedant Patel however, has said that Qatar has assured the US that Hamas has representation in the talks.

President of the United States Joe Biden last week called on the parties to start negotiations on Thursday to end the more than 10-month conflict. Biden is said to have been frustrated by what happened in Iran, the Hamas leader Ismail Haniyyan due to death. Haniyya was involved in the armistice negotiations.

Iran blames Israel for the death and has said it will avenge the attack. The US has tried to persuade Iran to abandon its plans to attack Israel.