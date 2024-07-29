Middle East | The United States is trying by all means to contain Israel’s counterattack, say diplomatic sources

Middle East|US diplomats are trying to persuade Israel to strike somewhere other than Beirut, the capital of Lebanon.

29.7. 22:57

United States is trying by all means to contain Israel’s counterattack from Saturday’s rocket attack, say five unnamed diplomatic sources of the news agency Reuters.

The sources have either been involved in diplomatic negotiations or have been told about their contents.

12 children and young people died in the rocket attack on the Golan Heights on Saturday. Israel blames the attack on Hezbollah, which operates on the Lebanese side, which has denied it.

Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu has promised that Israel will retaliate.

US diplomats are trying to persuade Israel to strike somewhere other than the Lebanese capital Beirut and its southern neighborhoods, which are the core areas of the Hezbollah movement.

In addition, the US does not want to strike critical infrastructure such as airports or bridges, Reuters’ sources say.

However, according to two diplomatic sources, Israel has not committed to not hitting Beirut or its infrastructure.

United States seeks to prevent the emergence of a wider conflict in the Middle East.

According to Reuters, the United States is aiming for a situation somewhat similar to the one in April, when mutual airstrikes between Israel and Iran did not lead to escalation.

Israeli officials have said they want to hurt Hezbollah but do not want to start a wider war in the region.

Deputy Speaker of the Lebanese Parliament Elias Bou Saab stated to Reuters that Israel will be able to prevent a major escalation of the conflict if Israel does not strike Beirut or its surrounding areas.

In addition to the United States, France has also been involved in negotiating the matter. France and Lebanon have close relations due to their colonial history, and about 20,000 French citizens live in Lebanon.

of the United States The State Department declined to comment on the content of their diplomatic discussions to Reuters, but assured that US support for Israel’s security is unwavering.

White House Press Secretary John Kirby again stated that Israel has the right to respond to Saturday’s attack, “but no one wants a wider war”.

The Israeli Prime Minister’s Office did not respond to Reuters’ request for comment. Hezbollah declined to comment on the matter.