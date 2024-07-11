Middle East | The United Arab Emirates sentenced 43 people to life imprisonment – HRW: “A travesty of justice”

Middle East|Among those convicted were well-known activists.

Court handed out 43 life sentences in a mass trial in the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday, news agencies AFP and Reuters, among others, report.

The names of those convicted were not made public, but the identity of most of them has been clarified in public and it is known that there are government critics and activists among them. There were 84 defendants in total, and ten of them received a prison sentence of 10–15 years.

The convictions came for creating and running a terrorist organization linked to the Muslim Brotherhood. The Muslim Brotherhood is a value-conservative Islamist movement founded in Egypt and spread to many countries in the Middle East, which is banned in Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, among others.

Most of the accused had been in pretrial detention since 2013, when long prison sentences were handed out in a similar way in the mass trial of 94 accused for the alleged coup plot.

Human rights organizations Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch (HRW) consider the new and old mass trial to be completely unfair to the rights of the accused.

“Indicting 84 citizens at once, including 26 prisoners of conscience and well-known human rights defenders, is thinly disguised punishment of dissidents,” Amnesty’s UAE expert Devin Kenney said according to AFP.

HRW’s UAE specialist Joey Shea said, according to AFP, that the recent verdicts are “a travesty of justice” and “a nail in the coffin of the UAE’s burgeoning civil society”.

Those convicted still have the right to appeal to a higher court.