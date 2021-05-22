Middle East The UN Security Council hopes for a ceasefire between Israel and the Palestinians

The United States watered down the strictest wordings: in the end, the Council contented itself with upset the loss of civilian lives.

UN the Security Council calls on Israel and the Palestinians to fully respect the ceasefire that entered into force this week.

The 11-day violence was finally brought to a halt when the ceasefire took effect the night before Friday.

In its first issue in the opinion on Saturday, council members said they welcomed the ceasefire. Members said they recognized the important role of Egypt and other countries in the region, as well as other international actors, in bringing about a ceasefire.

The Council also emphasized the urgent need for humanitarian assistance to Palestinian civilians, especially in Gaza. He also said he supported the Secretary-General’s call to the international community to put together an aid package for a sustainable and rapid reconstruction and recovery.

The Council opinion also emphasizes the need for a thorough peace in the region so that Israel and Palestine can act as each other’s democratic neighbors in peace and within secure and recognized borders.

Opinion also received support from the U.S. delegation, which had blocked previous drafts. However, at the request of the delegation, the section condemning the violence had to be deleted.

The draft originally read that members of the Council condemn all acts of violence against civilians, including, for example, provocation and incitement. In addition, the draft expressed concern about tensions and violence in East Jerusalem and especially in and around sacred places.

The U.S. delegation is one of Israel’s strongest supporters at the UN. It previously had time to reject a French draft calling for an immediate end to the violence and the export of humanitarian aid to Gaza.

In the final statement, proposed by China, Norway and Tunisia, the members of the Council only say that they mourn the loss of civilian lives in the violence.

The Council is due to discuss the conflict again at its monthly meeting on Thursday.