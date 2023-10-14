Middle East | The terror provoked by Hamas is a lesson about the price of populism, writes successful author Yuval Noah Harari in his essay

We we Israelis are struggling to understand what has just hit us. At the beginning, we compared the current disaster to the Yom Kippur War of 1973. Fifty years ago, the armies of Egypt and Syria launched a surprise attack and inflicted a series of military defeats on Israel before the Israel Defense Forces regrouped, seized the initiative, and turned the tide.

But as more and more gruesome stories and images of the slaughter of entire communities come to light, it has begun to dawn on us that this is nothing like the Yom Kippur War. In newspapers, on social media and at family gatherings, people compare what has happened now to the Jews’ darkest moments – when the Nazi mobile Einsatzgruppen extermination squads surrounded and murdered the inhabitants of Jewish villages during the Holocaust and when the pogroms of Jews raged during the Russian Empire.

I have family and friends in the Kibbutzim of Be’er and Kfar Aza and have heard many horrific stories. These two settlements were under the complete control of Hamas for several hours. The terrorists went from house to house, systematically murdering entire families, killing parents in front of their children and taking hostages, even babies and grandmothers. Terrified survivors locked themselves in closets and basements and begged the military and police for help, which often came too late.

Israeli soldiers carried a resident killed in a Palestinian attack out of a house in Kfar Aza, southern Israel, on Tuesday.

My 99-year-old uncle and his 89-year-old wife are members of the Be’er kibbutz. All contact with them was severed shortly after Hamas took over the kibbutz. They hid in their house for hours while dozens of terrorists went around destroying and slaughtering people. I was informed that they are alive. However, I know many who have just received the worst news of their lives.

My aunt and uncle are hard-boiled Jews. They were born in Eastern Europe between the wars and already lost one world in the Holocaust. We grew up hearing stories of defenseless Jews hiding from the Nazis in closets and basements without anyone coming to their aid. The state of Israel was founded specifically to ensure that this would never happen again.

But how did that happen? How did the state of Israel go astray?

With one level, the Israelis are now paying the price for years of arrogance. During that time, our government and many ordinary Israelis felt that they were so much stronger than the Palestinians that we could ignore them. Israel has rejected attempts to make peace with the Palestinians and for decades kept millions of Palestinians under its occupation. There is much to criticize here.

However, this does not justify the atrocities committed by Hamas. Hamas has never accepted any possibility of a peace agreement with Israel, but rather has done everything in its power to sabotage the Oslo peace process. Anyone who wants peace must condemn and impose sanctions on Hamas and demand the immediate release of all hostages and the complete disarmament of Hamas.

Although some of the burden of guilt is placed on Israel, it does not explain the complete dysfunction of the state. History is not a morality play. The real explanation for Israel’s failure is populism rather than any alleged moral lapse. For years, Israel has been ruled by a populist leader, Benjamin Netanyahu, who is a communication genius but an incompetent prime minister. Time and time again, he has put his own interests before the national interest and built his career on dividing the nation in two. He has appointed people to key positions based on their loyalty rather than competence, taking credit for every step forward but never responsibility for failure. Telling or hearing the truth doesn’t seem to be important to him.

The coalition established by Netanyahu in December 2022 has been clearly the worst of his governments. It is a coalition of messianic zealots and shameless opportunists who have pointed with a glove at Israel’s many problems – such as the deteriorating security situation – and focused on amassing unlimited power for themselves. In pursuing this goal, the coalition did the extreme controversial politicsspread nonsense conspiracy theories of state institutions that opposed their actions and stigmatized the country’s civil service as traitors running the “deep state”..

Own security bodies and numerous cognoscenti warned the government time and time again, that its policies jeopardized Israel’s security and weakened the country’s defenses amid growing external threats. When the commander of the Israeli Defense Forces sought out Netanyahu’s speeches to warn him about the security implications of the government’s policies, Netanyahu refused to meet with him. When the Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant despite ringing alarm bells, Netanyahu fired him. The public outcry that followed the dismissal forced Netanyahu to reinstate Gallant. This kind of behavior over the years made it possible for disaster to strike Israel.

Regardless of what one thinks about Israel and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the way populism eroded the broken state of Israel should be a warning to democracies around the world.

Israel can still save himself from disaster. It still has clear military superiority over Hamas and its other enemies. The ancient memories of Jewish suffering have now electrified the entire nation. The armed forces and other state institutions are recovering from their initial shock. Civil society is currently mobilizing in an unprecedented way and filling the many gaps left by the government’s inaction. Citizens stand in long lines to donate blood, welcome refugees into their homes and donate food, clothes and other necessities.

In this hour of need, we call on our friends all over the world to stand by us. There is much to criticize about Israel’s past behavior. The past cannot be changed, but once Hamas has been defeated, hopefully the Israelis will not only hold their current government accountable, but also give up populist conspiracy theories and messianic delusions – and seriously try to implement the ideals on which Israel is founded, i.e. democracy at home and peace abroad.

Yuval Noah Harari is the author of Sapiens – A Brief History of Man, Homo Deus – A Brief History of Tomorrow, 21 Lessons on the State of the World and Unstoppable Human – How We Conquered the World. He works as a professor of history at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.

The text was originally published in English in The Washington Post newspaper on October 11. The text has been translated by Jyri Raivio.