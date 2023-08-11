Saturday, August 12, 2023
Middle East | The rest of the oil has also been moved from the rusting tanker off Yemen

August 11, 2023
UN Secretary-General António Guterres says the transfer of the cargo avoided a potential “monumental” environmental and humanitarian disaster.

UN said on Friday that it had removed all the oil from a tanker rusting in the Red Sea off Yemen, reports news agency Reuters.

The FSO Safer tanker had 1.1 million barrels, or about 150,000 tons of crude oil. The UN started the oil transfer operation at the end of July.

The world’s largest tanker has been anchored 50 kilometers off the coast of Yemen since 1987.

The ship the frame is corroded, as it has not been serviced since war broke out in Yemen eight years ago between the Houthi rebels and the Saudi-led coalition.

For years, experts have been warning about the risk of FSO Safer rupturing, which at worst would have resulted in a large-scale environmental disaster. According to the UN, its cleanup would have cost around 20 billion dollars, or slightly more than 18 billion euros.

Secretary General of the UN António Guterres says in a UN statement that a potential monumental environmental and humanitarian disaster was avoided by moving the cargo, news agency AFP reports.

After the vessel’s tanks have been unloaded and cleaned, it is prepared for towing and scrapping.

