Middle East | The Palestinian Authority’s Abbas accused the United States of the massacre of Gaza children, Turkey’s Erdoğan criticized the UN Security Council

9.12. 18:58

United States is responsible for the massacre of children in Gaza, said the president of the Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas on Saturday.

Abbas referred to the United States’ decision to veto a resolution that would have called for an immediate ceasefire in the fighting between Israel and the extremist organization Hamas in Gaza. The decision was made in the UN Security Council on Friday.

“The president has described the US position as aggressive and immoral — and holds the US responsible for the bloodshed of Palestinian children, women and the elderly in the Gaza Strip,” President Abbas’ office said in a statement.

According to Abbas, the US decision violates all humanitarian values.

US Deputy Ambassador to the UN Robert Wood said the resolution was out of touch with reality. Wood already said earlier on Friday that the United States does not support demands for an immediate ceasefire.

The Turkish president criticized the Security Council Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on the other hand, said that since October 7, the Council has changed to the Security and Defense Council of Israel.

“The world is bigger than five,” Erdogan said, referring to the Security Council’s five permanent veto-wielding members.

“Every day in Gaza, the UN Declaration of Human Rights is violated,” he continued.

Aid organizations warn of apocalyptic conditions in the Gaza Strip. According to the organizations, in Gaza, which has already been under Israeli bombardment for two months, there is a particular danger that people will starve and diseases will spread.

“The situation in Gaza is not only catastrophic, it is apocalyptic — it could have irreversible consequences for the Palestinians,” said Bushra Khalidi from the British aid organization Oxfam.

Of the 36 hospitals in Gaza, only 14 are functional, said the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, OCHA.

According to the organizations, their employees have told about maggots removed from people’s wounds and about children who have had amputations done without anesthesia. In addition, for example, there may be queues of hundreds of people for the toilets and people wandering the streets looking for food.

“People who survived the bombings are now in danger of dying of hunger and disease,” said Alexandra Saieh From the Save the Children organization.

Israel has been heavily bombarding the Gaza Strip since the extremist organization Hamas attacked Israel on October 7. About 17,700 people, most of whom are women and children, have died in the Israeli attacks, according to the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry. According to the ministry, there are almost 48,800 wounded. About 1.9 million people have fled their homes.

According to the Israeli authorities, about 1,200 people died in the October attack by Hamas. According to the Israeli Armed Forces, 93 Israeli soldiers have died in Gaza.