Middle East | The Palestinian Authority says Israeli forces shot a 15-year-old Palestinian in the West Bank

According to the Ministry of Health of the Palestinian Authority, two children were also wounded by Israeli bullets.

of Israel forces are said to have shot a 15-year-old Palestinian child in the town of Azzun in the Israeli-occupied West Bank on Thursday. The Ministry of Health of the Palestinian Authority informs about this.

According to the ministry, in addition, two children were wounded by Israeli bullets and one of them is in a critical condition.

The Israeli armed forces announce that they have been attacked. According to the armed forces, petrol bottles were thrown at its troops and the soldiers responded by shooting.

Israel says its forces have been searching the area for suspects who allegedly fired fireworks at Israeli vehicles.

News agency According to AFP, a total of 65 Palestinian adults and children have died in clashes between Israel and the Palestinians this year. The chapter includes both Palestinian fighters and civilians. 13 Israeli adults and children have been killed in the same period. The figure includes civilians and members of the security forces.

On Sunday, representatives of Israel and the Palestinian Authority met in Aqaba, Jordan. The talks, hosted by Jordan, were meant to try to calm the situation after the deadly violence in the Palestinian territories occupied by Israel. In addition to the parties, representatives of Jordan, the United States and Egypt also participated in the negotiations.

Read more: Representatives of Israel and the Palestinian Authority held talks in Jordan

Increased unrest this year has deepened international concern about the situation. Last year, more people died in the West Bank than at any other time since UN monitoring began.