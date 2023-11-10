“We write to call for an end to violence against journalists in Gaza and to ask Western newsroom managements to be timely in their coverage of Israel’s repeated atrocities against Palestinians.” As the open letter opens signed by over 750 journalists from dozens of international newspapers. «We also hold Western editorial staff responsible for the dehumanizing rhetoric that serves to justify the ethnic cleansing of Palestinians» continues the letter signed by professionals from Washington Post, The Guardian, Boston Globe and the news agency Reuters, among others. The accusation of Israel of implementing “a large-scale suppression of the right of expression” comes later the complaint of Honest Reportinga site that monitors anti-Israeli prejudice in the international media, to four photojournalists from Gaza who, working for the Associated Press and Reuters and also as freelancers for CNN and the New York Times, documented the horrors of the October 7 massacre.

The journalists who signed the letter praising the courage of their colleagues working in the Gaza Strip. “Without them many of the horrors on the ground would remain invisible” concludes the letter recalling the 39 professionals killed since the beginning of the conflict. The letter states that journalists should use the terms “apartheid”, “ethnic cleansing” and “genocide” to describe Israel’s treatment of Palestinians, recalling that “major human rights groups have defined Israel as a regime of apartheid”.

The letter follows other solidarity initiatives for the Palestinian people coming from the world of American information and art. The New York Review of Books published a letter signed by famous writers, among them Ta-Nehisi Coates, which asks the international community “to commit to putting an end to the ongoing catastrophe in Gaza”. Another letter was signed by hundreds of Jewish writers in the magazine N+1 in which they say they are “horrified to see the fight against anti-Semitism used as a weapon and a pretext for war crimes with a declared genocidal intent”.

On Artforum a letter signed by thousands of artists and academics of the same tenor was published, but the initiative was not liked by the editor of the famous art magazine who fired director David Velasco. Motivation? Having said that the statement was “not consistent with Artforum’s editorial process.” It’s called instead “Writers Against the War on Gaza”“Writers against the war in Gaza”, the letter signed by over 8 thousand writers to condemn “the silencing of dissent and the racist and revisionist media cycle”. Among the signatories are also two former journalist employees of the New York Times, Jazmine Hughes and Jamie Lauren Keile. Both the former and the latter then decided to leave their newspaper.