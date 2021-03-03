Middle East The International Criminal Court (ICC) is launching a war crimes investigation in the Israeli-occupied territories

Israel condemned the decision, the Palestinians gladly accepted it.

International a criminal court ICC prosecutor said Wednesday he would launch a formal war crime investigation in the Occupied Palestinian Territories, news agencies say. The investigation is focused on possible war crimes committed by both Israel and the Palestinians.

The decision came a month after the court had ruled in early February that it had jurisdiction over the territory.

“The decision to open an investigation follows a careful preliminary investigation, which was taken over by my office and lasted for almost five years,” the ICC prosecutor Fatou Bensouda said in a statement, according to the news agency Reuters.

According to him, it is the responsibility of the ICC to ensure that victims of potential war crimes receive justice. He mentioned among the victims both Israelis and Palestinians who have suffered from a long cycle of violence.

“My office will take an impartial approach based on the same principles as it has done in other situations in which it has taken up its powers.”

Bensouda’s office will end in June, after which he will be replaced by a British prosecutor Karim Khan.

In December 2019 Bensouda said that “war crimes have been and are still being committed in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, as well as in Gaza”. He then named both the Israeli Defense Forces and armed Palestinian groups such as Hamas as possible perpetrators of war crimes.

In the past, human rights organizations have accused Israel of encircling Gaza, among other things, of collectively punishing the people of Gaza, which could be a war crime. Similarly, human rights organizations have accused armed Palestinian organizations of, among other things, summary rocket fire, which may meet the characteristics of a war crime.

Israel the Foreign Minister recently condemned the ICC’s decision to launch a war crimes investigation.

“The decision to open an investigation against Israel is an exception to the mandate of the court and a waste of resources for the international community,” Foreign Minister said. Gabi Ashkenazi said according to Reuters. He called the ICC “a biased institution that has lost all legitimacy”.

The Palestinian Authority, for its part, welcomed the ICC’s decision. According to Reuters, the Palestinian Authority’s foreign ministry said in a statement that the decision is “a long-awaited step to serve Palestine’s tireless pursuit of justice and accountability, which are essential pillars of the peace the Palestinians seek and deserve.”

Also Hamas, the Islamist organization that rules Gaza, was positive about the investigation.

“We welcome the ICC’s decision to investigate the war crimes of the Israeli occupation against our people,” Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem told Reuters. He stated that Hamas’s “resistance” is legitimate because it seeks to defend itself.

The EU and the United States, among others, have classified Hamas as a terrorist organization.