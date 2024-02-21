Middle East | The Guardian: Britain is considering suspending Israel's arms export licenses

Diplomatic pressure on Britain has increased.

Britain's the government is considering suspending Israel's arms export licenses if the prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu carry out a ground attack on Rafah. The newspaper tells about it The Guardian.

Diplomatic pressure against Britain has increased as the humanitarian situation in Gaza worsens. According to government sources who spoke to The Guardian, Britain can make a decision quickly if Israel is deemed to be violating international humanitarian law.

“We do not underestimate the devastating humanitarian consequences of a possible full-scale ground attack. We continue to call on Israel to ensure that its operations are limited to military targets only and to take all necessary measures so that civilians are not harmed and homes are not destroyed,” Foreign Minister David Cameron told the Foreign Affairs Committee in his letter.

Britain's arms exports in 2022 were worth around 49 million euros.