Middle East | The foreign ministers of Syria and Turkey met for the first time since the start of the Syrian civil war

Syria and Turkish foreign ministers met in Russia on Wednesday in their first official meeting since the start of the Syrian civil war. It’s been more than ten years since the last meeting.

High-ranking diplomats from Russia and Iran were also involved in the discussions held in Moscow.

According to Russia, the ministers of Syria and Turkey have instructed their representatives to draw up a proposal for a road map that could be used to promote relations between Turkey and Syria. A plan to normalize relations between the countries is being developed in cooperation with the defense ministers and security services of all four countries.

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the ministers of Syria and Turkey have agreed to continue high-level contacts.

In April, Russia hosted talks between Syria, Turkey, Russia and Iran, which included the defense ministers of the countries.