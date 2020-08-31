No Result
Middle East The first commercial flight was flown between Israel and Abu Dhabi – with Trump’s son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner

August 31, 2020
The United Arab Emirates is now the third Arab state after Egypt and Jordan to have recognized Israel.

First a commercial flight from Israel’s Tel Aviv flew to the UAE in Abu Dhabi on Monday. At the same time, the El Al aircraft became the first aircraft registered in Israel to fly in Saudi Arabian airspace.

The word “peace” is written in Hebrew, Arabic and English on the outside of the machine’s cockpit.

Flight materialized just over a couple of weeks after the President of the United States Donald Trump said Israel and the United Arab Emirates have decided to normalize their relations. Trump’s son-in-law and advisor were on the historic flight Jared Kushner.

Diplomatic relations were established at a time when Israel has aroused international criticism for its plans to take over new territories from the West Bank.

